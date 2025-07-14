India's GCC ecosystem experiences significant expansion Business Jul 14, 2025

India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are on a fast track, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the sector could reach between $150-200 billion in value by 2030.

There are already about 1,800 GCCs here, giving jobs to over 2 million people.

What's wild is that while it took nearly 30 years to set up the first thousand, the next thousand popped up in just 10 years—showing how quickly India has become a top spot for global innovation and services.