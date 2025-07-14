India's GCC ecosystem experiences significant expansion
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are on a fast track, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the sector could reach between $150-200 billion in value by 2030.
There are already about 1,800 GCCs here, giving jobs to over 2 million people.
What's wild is that while it took nearly 30 years to set up the first thousand, the next thousand popped up in just 10 years—showing how quickly India has become a top spot for global innovation and services.
More global companies might set up shop in India
The government is making moves to make life easier for these centers—think more stable rules and better support—so even more global companies might set up shop here.
Plus, India now has 20% of AI researchers in India who've chosen to stay and work at home (up from zero just a few years ago).
This means more cool opportunities if you're into tech or want to be part of something big shaping the future.