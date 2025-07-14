Next Article
R Doraiswamy assumes role as CEO & MD of LIC
R Doraiswamy is stepping in as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) starting Monday, July 14, 2025.
He'll be leading the company for up to three years, or until he turns 62—whichever comes first.
The government made his appointment official this week.
Doraiswamy's extensive experience in the insurance sector
Doraiswamy brings plenty of experience from his previous role as LIC's Managing Director.
He studied Mathematics at Madurai Kamaraj University and is a Fellow Member of the Insurance Institute of India.
With Sat Pal Bhanoo handing over CEO duties to him, LIC is banking on Doraiswamy's expertise to guide its next phase of growth.