Temasek's India investments surge 35% in FY25

Temasek poured money into brands like Haldiram Snacks Foods, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rebel Foods, and VFS Global. They're also backing healthcare with Manipal Health Enterprises. On the flip side, they sold more than $2 billion worth of assets—like shares in Dr Agarwal's Health Care and O2 Power.

Firm betting on family-run businesses, teaming up with locals

Temasek is teaming up with family-run businesses and betting on fast-growing sectors like AI and supply chains.

Their goal? Build a mix of investments that can grow steadily in India's changing market.

A bunch of their companies—think Niva Bupa and Ola Electric—have already gone public, with more IPOs on the way.