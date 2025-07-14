HCLTech lowers FY26 growth forecast amidst market uncertainties

Operating margins slipped to 16.3% this quarter, mostly because HCLTech is investing heavily in generative AI and saw lower employee utilization. Even so, revenue rose by over 8%, hitting ₹30,349 crore. The company's team shrank slightly overall—despite hiring almost 2,000 freshers—showing how workforce shifts are part of the current tech landscape.

HCLTech is leaning into the future with its AI services and $1.8 billion in new deals this quarter alone.

Its partnership with OpenAI aims to bring cutting-edge generative AI into client projects—so while growth may be slower for now, they're clearly focused on staying ahead as tech keeps evolving.