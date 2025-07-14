Next Article
LinkedIn settles antitrust lawsuit, commits to contractual revisions
LinkedIn is set to change how it handles certain contracts, following a US antitrust lawsuit that claimed the platform's rules blocked competition and drove up premium prices.
Announced today, the settlement doesn't include any cash payout and still needs court approval.
LinkedIn won't enforce some rules around its APIs for 3 years
For the next three years, LinkedIn won't enforce some rules around its APIs—basically, this should make it easier for other companies to compete and could mean better prices or more choices for about 9 million Premium users since 2018.
If you're affected, you can opt out of the deal if you want to take your own legal action.
Microsoft isn't involved in the case, and LinkedIn says it did nothing wrong.