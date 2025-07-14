Ola Electric delays cell PLI timeline for profitability

Ola plans to use IPO funds to boost margins

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says they'll stick with their current battery setup until FY29—even though it means paying a ₹100 crore penalty for missing government deadlines.

Ola plans to use ₹1,227 crore from its IPO funds to strengthen its core operations and boost margins.

Looking ahead, they're aiming high: selling up to 3.75 lakh vehicles and bringing in as much as ₹4,700 crore in FY25, plus exploring new tech and export markets.