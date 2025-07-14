NITI Aayog advocates for service-centric US trade deal
NITI Aayog is pushing for an India-US trade agreement that puts services like IT, finance, and education front and center—taking some inspiration from the India-UK deal.
Their latest report also highlights the need for better digital trade rules and easier US work visas (think H-1B and L-1) for Indian professionals.
NITI Aayog's focus on regulatory bumps and workforce mobility
To smooth out regulatory bumps like data rules, NITI Aayog suggests both countries team up on licensing and data flow issues.
They're also hoping to make it easier for engineers and healthcare pros to work across borders.
Beyond the US, there's talk of boosting trade ties with Australia and ASEAN nations, especially in pharma and tech.
Meanwhile, discussions in Washington aim to resolve tariff disputes in sectors like agriculture and steel—with hopes of sealing an interim India-US trade pact soon.