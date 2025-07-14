Next Article
PropShare Titania IPO launches on July 21
PropShare Titania is launching its ₹473cr IPO from July 21-25, 2023, marking the trust's second big move in real estate investing.
Both institutional and regular investors can get in, with units set to list on the BSE by August 4.
If you've ever wanted a slice of commercial property action, this could be your shot.
All you need to know about the Titania IPO
Each unit is priced between ₹10L and ₹10.6L (minimum one unit), with institutions getting most of the pie at 75%.
The funds will help PropShare fully acquire Titania SPV and clear some debt, all focused on G Corp Tech Park in Thane—a fully leased office space hotspot.
The trust is managed by PropShare Investment Manager, with Axis Trustee Services as trustee and Kotak Mahindra Capital leading the IPO charge.