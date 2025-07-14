PropShare Titania IPO launches on July 21

All you need to know about the Titania IPO

Each unit is priced between ₹10L and ₹10.6L (minimum one unit), with institutions getting most of the pie at 75%.

The funds will help PropShare fully acquire Titania SPV and clear some debt, all focused on G Corp Tech Park in Thane—a fully leased office space hotspot.

The trust is managed by PropShare Investment Manager, with Axis Trustee Services as trustee and Kotak Mahindra Capital leading the IPO charge.