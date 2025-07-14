Next Article
InGovern urges SEBI to act against Viceroy Research
InGovern, a major proxy advisory firm, is calling on SEBI to step up and regulate foreign research outfits like Viceroy Research.
This follows a recent Viceroy report about Vedanta that sparked controversy and highlighted how overseas firms can influence Indian markets without much oversight.
InGovern backed Vedanta's demerger plan
InGovern says there's a loophole—foreign firms aren't held to the same transparency rules as Indian ones, letting them sway markets while holding their own financial interests.
They also backed Vedanta's demerger plan, explaining that these kinds of company structures are common in big industries and even used by global players like Glencore.