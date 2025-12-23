HCLTech just dropped $400 million+ on AI and telecom upgrades
Between December 18 and 22, 2025, HCLTech went on a spending spree—announcing three acquisitions: two business units and a startup company for over $400 million.
The goal? To level up their AI, data analytics, and telecom services for clients who want more automation.
What did they actually buy?
First, HCLTech bought HPE's Telco Solutions business for $160 million (plus a possible $15 million bonus), bringing in 1,500 specialists from around the world to boost support for over a billion devices with next-gen automation.
Then, they picked up Jaspersoft (more than $240 million) to strengthen their Data & AI game with better analytics and reporting tools.
And finally, they grabbed Wobby BV ($5.3 million) to add smart AI data analyst agents.
Why does this matter?
These deals show HCLTech is serious about growing its tech edge—especially in telecom and AI—at a time when the industry is racing toward smarter automation.
If you're interested in where big tech is heading or how companies are betting big on artificial intelligence, this is one to watch.