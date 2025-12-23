HCLTech just dropped $400 million+ on AI and telecom upgrades

What did they actually buy?

First, HCLTech bought HPE's Telco Solutions business for $160 million (plus a possible $15 million bonus), bringing in 1,500 specialists from around the world to boost support for over a billion devices with next-gen automation.

Then, they picked up Jaspersoft (more than $240 million) to strengthen their Data & AI game with better analytics and reporting tools.

And finally, they grabbed Wobby BV ($5.3 million) to add smart AI data analyst agents.