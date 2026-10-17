HDFC Bank Q2 FY27 profit up 4.7% at ₹19,510 cr
Business
HDFC Bank just posted a 4.7% jump in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹19,510 crore, pretty much what analysts expected.
Net interest income also grew by nearly 10%, though both numbers landed just below the estimates from CNBC TV18's poll.
HDFC Bank stock down 26.5% YTD
Even with Friday's small share price bump (up 0.28% to ₹728.85), HDFC Bank's stock has declined 26.5% so far in 2026, much more than the broader Nifty 50 index.
Still, with a massive market cap of around ₹11.24 lakh crore, HDFC Bank remains a major player despite recent challenges on the stock front.