HDFC Bank's Q2 profit up 4.7% to ₹19,510cr

A CNBC TV18 poll had projected a 5% increase in net profit to ₹19,567 crore and a 10% rise in NII to ₹34,861 crore.

However, HDFC Bank's net profit fell marginally short of the poll estimate by ₹57 crore or about 0.3%.

Meanwhile, its NII was below expectations by ₹241.8 crore or 0.7%.