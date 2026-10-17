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Home / News / Business News / HDFC Bank's Q2 profit up 4.7% to ₹19,510cr
HDFC Bank's Q2 profit up 4.7% to ₹19,510cr
NII increased by 9.7% to ₹34,619.2cr

HDFC Bank's Q2 profit up 4.7% to ₹19,510cr

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 17, 2026
05:47 pm
What's the story

HDFC Bank has reported a 4.7% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the second quarter of FY27. The private sector lender's net profit stood at ₹19,510 crore, broadly in line with market expectations. The bank's net interest income (NII) also increased by 9.7% to ₹34,619.2 crore but slightly missed estimates by a small margin.

Market comparison

NII slightly missed estimates

A CNBC TV18 poll had projected a 5% increase in net profit to ₹19,567 crore and a 10% rise in NII to ₹34,861 crore.

However, HDFC Bank's net profit fell marginally short of the poll estimate by ₹57 crore or about 0.3%.

Meanwhile, its NII was below expectations by ₹241.8 crore or 0.7%.

Stock details

HDFC Bank shares have fallen over 26% this year

On Friday, ahead of the results announcement, HDFC Bank shares closed 0.28% higher at ₹728.85.

However, the stock has declined by a whopping 26.5% so far in 2026, compared to an 11.5% fall in the Nifty 50 index.

Despite these challenges on the stock front, HDFC Bank continues to be a major player with a massive market cap of around ₹11.24 lakh crore.

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