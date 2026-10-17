HDFC Bank's Q2 profit up 4.7% to ₹19,510cr
What's the story
HDFC Bank has reported a 4.7% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the second quarter of FY27. The private sector lender's net profit stood at ₹19,510 crore, broadly in line with market expectations. The bank's net interest income (NII) also increased by 9.7% to ₹34,619.2 crore but slightly missed estimates by a small margin.
Market comparison
NII slightly missed estimates
A CNBC TV18 poll had projected a 5% increase in net profit to ₹19,567 crore and a 10% rise in NII to ₹34,861 crore.
However, HDFC Bank's net profit fell marginally short of the poll estimate by ₹57 crore or about 0.3%.
Meanwhile, its NII was below expectations by ₹241.8 crore or 0.7%.
Stock details
HDFC Bank shares have fallen over 26% this year
On Friday, ahead of the results announcement, HDFC Bank shares closed 0.28% higher at ₹728.85.
However, the stock has declined by a whopping 26.5% so far in 2026, compared to an 11.5% fall in the Nifty 50 index.
Despite these challenges on the stock front, HDFC Bank continues to be a major player with a massive market cap of around ₹11.24 lakh crore.