HDFC Bank slashes MCLR rates: Check new range
Business
HDFC Bank just lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points, bringing the new range down to 8.45%-8.65%.
If you have a loan linked to MCLR, this means your monthly EMIs could shrink a bit—always nice news for anyone juggling payments.
A look at the revised rates
The overnight MCLR now sits at 8.45%, with the one-month rate at 8.40%.
Three-month loans see a similar drop to 8.45%, while six-month and one-year rates are both trimmed to 8.55%.
Even two- and three-year loans get some relief, now at 8.60% and 8.65% respectively—making things a little easier if you're planning for the long haul or already repaying an existing loan.