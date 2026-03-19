Health insurance for pre-existing cancer: How it works

Some insurers in India now offer policies for people already diagnosed with cancer, and many cancer plans also pay out if a diagnosis occurs while the policy is active; coverage for a diagnosis after purchase is typically subject to the policy's waiting period and other underwriting terms. With healthcare costs rising fast, these plans help cover hospital stays, chemo, radiation, surgeries, and newer treatments, making care less stressful on your wallet.

Coverage has expanded to include many things The new policies pay for a lot more than before: think pre- and post-hospitalization bills, coverage for day-care procedures (the exact list/number varies by policy), AYUSH treatments (like Ayurveda), pain management, and even second medical opinions (coverage and any monetary limits vary by policy).

Follow-up consultations may be covered (limits vary by policy), plus many plans use stage-based payouts, and the percentage paid at advanced stages varies by insurer and product (payout amounts differ by policy).

Leading options and their waiting periods Some leading options: Star Health's Cancer Care Platinum covers both cancer and non-cancer expenses; New India Assurance's Cancer Guard offers ₹500,000-₹5,000,000 coverage; Aditya Birla's Activ Secure goes up to ₹10,000,000; HDFC ERGO iCan offers up to ₹5,000,000; Care Cancer Mediclaim offers up to ₹20,000,000.

Waiting periods vary widely by plan — examples range from about 30 days up to 30 months; common periods include 30, 60, 90, 120 and 180 days.