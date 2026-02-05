Hero MotoCorp reports strong Q3 FY26, net profit up 14%
Business
Hero MotoCorp just posted a strong Q3 FY26, with revenue up 22% to ₹12,487 crore and net profit rising 14% to ₹1,268 crore.
They sold nearly 17 lakh bikes and scooters—16% more than last year—showing the two-wheeler market is bouncing back.
Interim dividend of ₹110 per share
If you own shares, there's good news: Hero is giving an interim dividend of ₹110 per share (record date: Feb 11, 2026; payout by Mar 7, 2026).
Plus, they're investing another ₹275 crore in Euler Motors Private Limited (one or more tranches, via primary infusion and secondary purchase).
Hero's stock has climbed over 10% in the last three months.
Solid numbers have prompted a positive investor response amid signs of recovery in India's auto sector.