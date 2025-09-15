Next Article
Hero MotoCorp shares gain 22% in 3 months
Hero MotoCorp's share price stayed flat at ₹5,301.50 on September 15, 2025, following a strong run in recent months.
The company's market value is now over ₹1 lakh crore, with nearly 5.4 lakh shares traded today.
Stock jumps over 11% in a month
If you're tracking stocks or just curious about market moves, Hero MotoCorp has delivered a solid 22.33% return in the last three months and jumped 11.17% in just one month—showing real momentum even though it dipped slightly last week.
Analysts see further upside potential
Steady earnings and super-low interest costs are keeping the stock attractive.
Recent rate cuts and a stable two-wheeler market are also fueling demand, while analysts still see room for another 12% rise in the next three months if things keep going well.