Hero MotoCorp shares gain 22% in 3 months

If you're tracking stocks or just curious about market moves, Hero MotoCorp has delivered a solid 22.33% return in the last three months and jumped 11.17% in just one month—showing real momentum even though it dipped slightly last week.

Analysts see further upside potential

Steady earnings and super-low interest costs are keeping the stock attractive.

Recent rate cuts and a stable two-wheeler market are also fueling demand, while analysts still see room for another 12% rise in the next three months if things keep going well.