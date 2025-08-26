Next Article
Hindalco shares soar on robust quarterly results, dividend announcement
Hindalco Industries just made headlines as one of the top gainers on Nifty 50, with its stock closing at ₹715.85 on Monday, up 1.65%.
This boost comes from strong market confidence and impressive recent results.
Impressive financials and dividend boost investor confidence
For the quarter ending June 2025, Hindalco posted sales of ₹64,232 crore and a net profit of ₹4,002 crore—a solid jump from last year's numbers.
Full-year sales for FY25 hit ₹238,496 crore.
Plus, they've announced a ₹5 per share dividend (effective August 8), and in the past have undertaken other shareholder-friendly moves like stock splits and bonus issues.