Home First Finance profit up 43% to ₹150cr, AUM ₹15,878cr
Business
Home First Finance just posted a strong 43% profit jump for January-March 2026, hitting ₹150 crore compared to ₹105 crore last year.
This boost comes as their assets under management grew by 25%, reaching ₹15,878 crore by March.
Operating profit rises 45% to ₹211cr
Operating profit shot up 45% to ₹211 crore, and total income rose 21.3% to ₹505 crore.
Most of Home First's customers (about 70%) are from low-income groups, showing their focus on affordable finance.
For the full year, profit surged to ₹540 crore (up from ₹382 crore), with a stable NPA ratio at 1.8%.
The board is rewarding shareholders with a proposed dividend of ₹5.20 per share (nice news if you're invested!)