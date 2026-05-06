Home First Finance profit up 43% to ₹150cr, AUM ₹15,878cr

Operating profit rises 45% to ₹211cr

Operating profit shot up 45% to ₹211 crore, and total income rose 21.3% to ₹505 crore.

Most of Home First's customers (about 70%) are from low-income groups, showing their focus on affordable finance.

For the full year, profit surged to ₹540 crore (up from ₹382 crore), with a stable NPA ratio at 1.8%.

The board is rewarding shareholders with a proposed dividend of ₹5.20 per share (nice news if you're invested!)