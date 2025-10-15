Housing sentiment index rises to 142 in Q3: Report
India's Housing Sentiment Index (HSI) climbed to 142 in July-September 2025, signaling a strong recovery and renewed confidence from buyers—even with high prices and interest rates.
An HSI above 100 means people feel positive about buying homes.
Chennai, Noida/Greater Noida, Kolkata are top markets
Chennai leads the country in housing demand right now, followed by Noida/Greater Noida and Kolkata. Big infrastructure upgrades and new housing projects are fueling this trend.
Most buyers are looking at mid-market homes priced between ₹1 crore-₹1.5 crore.
Key buyer trends
Millennials and Gen Y are driving the market, especially those earning ₹10-30 lakh a year who expect property values to rise by up to 10%.
Many buyers now prefer well-connected areas outside city centers, choosing builder floors for customization or compact semi-furnished homes between 500-1,000 sq ft for convenience.