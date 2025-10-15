Housing sentiment index rises to 142 in Q3: Report

Chennai leads the country in housing demand right now, followed by Noida/Greater Noida and Kolkata. Big infrastructure upgrades and new housing projects are fueling this trend. Most buyers are looking at mid-market homes priced between ₹1 crore-₹1.5 crore.

Key buyer trends

Millennials and Gen Y are driving the market, especially those earning ₹10-30 lakh a year who expect property values to rise by up to 10%.

Many buyers now prefer well-connected areas outside city centers, choosing builder floors for customization or compact semi-furnished homes between 500-1,000 sq ft for convenience.