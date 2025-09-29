How Asian Paints is navigating the discount war

Premium products and steady profit margins

Despite all the competition, Asian Paints has kept its profit margins solid at 18-20% over the past two years.

They're using their huge network of 1.7 lakh retail outlets to stay visible in the mass market and are also rolling out premium products (think waterproofing, adhesives, construction chemicals, and wallpapers) for those who want something extra.

Their approach? Play the long game, build a strong brand, and keep customers happy.