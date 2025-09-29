'Ideabaaz' startup-investor marketplace launched at NSE
India's first startup-investor marketplace, Ideabaaz, has officially launched at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai.
The platform is focused on helping startups from smaller cities get noticed and funded.
Ideabaaz will offer more than just investor connections—it'll also provide mentorship, legal and accounting help, plus transparent progress tracking.
Entrepreneurial reality show launch
There's an entrepreneurial reality show tied to the launch, hosted by Pratik Gandhi on Zee TV and Zee5 in multiple languages.
Big-name investors like Rishabh Mariwala and Anupam Bansal are already on board to support young founders.
With IIT Madras as a Knowledge Partner and Turbo Start as a Strategic Partner, Ideabaaz aims to make it easier for fresh ideas from across India to grow into real businesses.