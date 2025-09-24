How GST simplification can benefit southern states

Lower prices, more spending power

For people in the south, this could mean lower prices on everyday things and a little less pressure on wallets.

Experts at HSBC say overall inflation could fall by about one percentage point if all goes well.

The OECD even thinks inflation in the next financial year might stay below 3%, which may provide the Reserve Bank of India room to cut interest rates again—potentially making loans cheaper too.

Basically: simpler taxes now might lead to more spending power soon.