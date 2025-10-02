How India's $3.8B gaming industry is evolving post-RMG ban
India's $3.8 billion gaming industry is getting a major shake-up with the 2025 law banning real money gaming (RMG).
Now, developers are focusing on casual, mid-core games, and esports instead—shifting away from cash wagering, but with continued growth in in-app purchases and micro-transactions.
With over 400 million gamers in India, this shift is set to change how people play and what games get made.
Mobile gaming and in-app purchases driving growth
Mobile gaming is now the heart of India's scene, expected to make up 80% of industry revenue and reach 8.45 billion downloads by FY25.
In-app purchases have exploded—from $100 million in 2020 to nearly $1 billion by 2024—thanks to hit titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire making battle passes cool.
With cheap data, more smartphones, and UPI handling most payments, experts like Sandeep Murthy say the future looks bright for Indian gaming.