How India's $3.8B gaming industry is evolving post-RMG ban

Mobile gaming and in-app purchases driving growth

Mobile gaming is now the heart of India's scene, expected to make up 80% of industry revenue and reach 8.45 billion downloads by FY25.

In-app purchases have exploded—from $100 million in 2020 to nearly $1 billion by 2024—thanks to hit titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire making battle passes cool.

With cheap data, more smartphones, and UPI handling most payments, experts like Sandeep Murthy say the future looks bright for Indian gaming.