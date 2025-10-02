Tesla's Q3 sales up 7.4% as US buyers rush
Tesla delivered nearly half a million cars in July-September 2025, up 7.4% from last year.
Most were Model 3 and Model Y, with US buyers hurrying to snag the $7,500 federal tax credit before it expired on September 30.
Tesla also rolled out discounts and easier financing to keep the momentum going.
Sales in Europe dropped over 22% this August
Even with the global boost, Tesla hit roadblocks overseas—sales in Europe dropped over 22% this August versus last year, thanks to more rivals and an aging lineup.
In China, where competition from Chinese EV brands is fierce, Tesla launched a new six-seat Model Y variant to win back shoppers.
Tesla is working on a cheaper Model Y for US
To stay ahead, Tesla is working on a cheaper Model Y for the US that should cost about 20% less to make and could hit big production numbers by 2026.
But with the tax credit gone, analysts think sales might slow down in late 2025.
All eyes are on Tesla's earnings report dropping October 22 for what comes next.