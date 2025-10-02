Tesla's Q3 sales up 7.4% as US buyers rush

Even with the global boost, Tesla hit roadblocks overseas—sales in Europe dropped over 22% this August versus last year, thanks to more rivals and an aging lineup. In China, where competition from Chinese EV brands is fierce, Tesla launched a new six-seat Model Y variant to win back shoppers.

Tesla is working on a cheaper Model Y for US

To stay ahead, Tesla is working on a cheaper Model Y for the US that should cost about 20% less to make and could hit big production numbers by 2026.

But with the tax credit gone, analysts think sales might slow down in late 2025.

All eyes are on Tesla's earnings report dropping October 22 for what comes next.