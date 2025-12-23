How India's new tech stopped ₹660cr in cyber fraud (in just 6 months)
India's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) has already helped prevent cyber fraud losses worth approximately ₹660 crore since its launch in May 2025.
This tool, built into the Digital Intelligence Platform, spots risky mobile numbers instantly—so banks and payment apps can block, delay, or issue alerts on suspicious transactions before any money is lost.
How does FRI actually work?
Every day, FRI scans telecom data and citizen reports to flag around 4,000-5,000 mobile numbers as high risk each day.
Since June 2025, many banks and financial institutions have adopted it—and now over 1,000 financial institutions are connected.
Why does this matter?
In just four months, FRI helped stop 4.8 million scam attempts worth ₹140 crore.
With three out of five Indian adults encountering a scam each year—and total annual losses hitting a jaw-dropping ₹4 lakh crore—tools like this are a big step toward keeping everyone's money safer.