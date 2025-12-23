How India's new tech stopped ₹660cr in cyber fraud (in just 6 months) Business Dec 23, 2025

India's Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) has already helped prevent cyber fraud losses worth approximately ₹660 crore since its launch in May 2025.

This tool, built into the Digital Intelligence Platform, spots risky mobile numbers instantly—so banks and payment apps can block, delay, or issue alerts on suspicious transactions before any money is lost.