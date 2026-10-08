How InMobi is using AI to transform India's tourism

InMobi's partnership with the Ministry of Tourism is also aimed at promoting a more even spread of tourism.

"We want to inspire visitors to think outside of the 'box' and find out about the amazing places to visit around our nation that are not on their list!" said Chaturvedi.

By decongesting high-traffic landmarks, the strategy redistributes tourist footfall to boost local commerce, jobs, and infrastructure in emerging or lesser-known travel destinations.