How InMobi is using AI to transform India's tourism
What's the story
InMobi, a leading technology company and India's first unicorn, has announced its plan to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to promote tourism in India. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism on World Tourism Day, observed annually on September 27. Under the agreement, InMobi and its AI-driven content platform, Glance, will explore digital initiatives designed to promote Indian tourism and widen its global reach.
Exploration
Linking major tourist destinations to regional circuits
InMobi's initiative will link major tourist destinations to regional circuits, nudging visitors toward nearby heritage towns, craft villages, and nature corridors to encourage extended stays.
"A trip to an iconic monument can open the door to discovering a nearby heritage enclave, craft village, local food trail, or natural sanctuary," said Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Global SVP at InMobi.
"The core mission is to distribute the dividends of tourism directly to local guides, artisans, homestays, and grassroots businesses."
Beyond the list
Promoting even spread of tourism
InMobi's partnership with the Ministry of Tourism is also aimed at promoting a more even spread of tourism.
"We want to inspire visitors to think outside of the 'box' and find out about the amazing places to visit around our nation that are not on their list!" said Chaturvedi.
By decongesting high-traffic landmarks, the strategy redistributes tourist footfall to boost local commerce, jobs, and infrastructure in emerging or lesser-known travel destinations.
Heritage tourism
'We want to bring cultural narrative of destinations to life'
"Heritage tourism sits at the core of this initiative," said Chaturvedi, who also serves as InMobi's Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer.
"We want to bring the cultural narrative of these destinations to life: from their historic architecture and spiritual roots to local crafts, food trails, and living traditions."
"Our goal is to shine a light not just on famous monuments, but on hidden, local gems that tell equally compelling stories," she added.
Behavioral change
Responsible travel behavior also a focus area
The MoU also focuses on promoting responsible travel behavior. Content cards will be used to discourage littering, defacement, and vandalism while encouraging respectful etiquette at monuments and heritage sites.
The idea is that promoting new destinations goes hand in hand with protecting them.
InMobi plans joint thematic campaigns around festivals, national priorities, and international events to attract both domestic and international tourists.
Innovative approach
Glance to showcase destinations under 'Incredible India' banner
Glance, with more than 400 million users worldwide, operates as a smart lock screen platform built into Android smartphones.
It delivers real-time news, weather forecasts, games, and AI-curated shopping recommendations without requiring users to unlock their devices.
This innovative technology will be used to showcase both popular and offbeat Indian destinations to millions of smartphone users.
The Ministry of Tourism will provide content and audio-visual material, while Glance will curate and distribute the content under the "Incredible India" banner.