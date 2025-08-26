How potential tariffs on timber imports could impact furniture prices

What are companies doing?

Wayfair says its flexible supplier network helps keep prices steady even when things get unpredictable.

RH is shifting some production to North Carolina to rely less on Chinese imports.

Bassett Furniture has already bumped up wholesale prices by 5% thanks to existing tariffs from places like Vietnam and India.

If more tariffs land, imported furniture could get pricier for shoppers, but US-made pieces might get a boost.

For now, companies are waiting for the investigation results before making any big moves.