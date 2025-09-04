How Sydney Sweeney's AE jeans campaign helped AEO's Q2 earnings

AE jeans campaign helps boost AEO's Q2 earnings

AEO crushed expectations, earning $0.45 per share (analysts guessed just $0.21) on $1.28 billion revenue—even with sales slightly down from last year.

CEO Jay Schottenstein called it their "best campaign to date," and record new customer sign-ups made American Eagle a denim favorite once again.

Even with some playful backlash over the pun, this shows how the right collab can seriously boost both hype and profits.