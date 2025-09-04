Next Article
How Sydney Sweeney's AE jeans campaign helped AEO's Q2 earnings
American Eagle Outfitters just got a major boost—its shares jumped nearly 25% after hours, all thanks to the recent campaign starring Sydney Sweeney.
The "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" ads went viral, pulling in Gen Z shoppers and proving that smart celebrity marketing can still move the needle even when retail is tough.
AE jeans campaign helps boost AEO's Q2 earnings
AEO crushed expectations, earning $0.45 per share (analysts guessed just $0.21) on $1.28 billion revenue—even with sales slightly down from last year.
CEO Jay Schottenstein called it their "best campaign to date," and record new customer sign-ups made American Eagle a denim favorite once again.
Even with some playful backlash over the pun, this shows how the right collab can seriously boost both hype and profits.