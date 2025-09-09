Next Article
How this bootstrapped startup is making waves in footwear market
As of September 9, 2025, Bersache—founded by Pankaj and Shurbhi Garg—has achieved ₹130 crore in revenue without taking a single rupee from outside investors.
The couple started the brand to make stylish, durable shoes affordable for Indian shoppers who were stuck choosing between overpriced imports or bland local options.
The brand stands out by skipping the middlemen
Bersache stands out by skipping the middlemen, so you get trendy shoes at good prices.
Their fast-fashion drops keep things fresh and on-trend, which means people keep coming back for more.
Plus, they're big on "Make in India," using local materials and eco-friendly packaging—so your kicks look good and do some good too.