How to share Prime benefits with family? Try Amazon Household
What's the story
Amazon Household is a great way for Prime members to share benefits with family, making it more affordable to access Amazon's vast range of services.
This guide will show you how to set up and use Amazon Household on Android devices, so everyone in your family can enjoy Prime Video, free delivery, and more.
Setup guide
Setting up your Amazon Household
First, navigate to the Amazon website and locate the Amazon Household page in your account settings.
Here, you can add members by selecting "Add Adult," "Add a Teen," or "Add a Child."
Adults will need to confirm their shared payment methods to access Prime benefits.
For teens and children, follow the instructions to send invitations or create profiles directly.
Content management
Sharing and managing content
Once you've established your Amazon Household, you can head over to Manage Your Household to fine-tune what content you're sharing.
Simply select the services you want to share, like Prime Video or Amazon Photos.
For kids' profiles, Kindle FreeTime provides parental controls for content on Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers, guaranteeing they only access safe and suitable media.
Android Access
Enjoying shared benefits on Android
To enjoy shared Prime benefits on Android, simply download the required Amazon apps from the Google Play Store.
After installation, log in using the email linked to your Amazon Household. If prompted for verification, follow the instructions.
After logging in, choose your profile within apps like Prime Video. You can now access shared Prime benefits across all your devices effortlessly.