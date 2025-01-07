Offline mode magic: How to download Amazon Prime Videos easily
What's the story
Stuck with no Wi-Fi? Don't worry! Amazon Prime Video lets you download your favorite shows and movies straight to your Android device for offline viewing.
Whether you're preparing for a long flight, a road trip, or just want to save on data, this feature makes entertainment on-the-go easier than ever.
Let's dive into the simple steps to download your content and keep the binge-watching going, no matter where you are!
Installation
Setting up Prime Video app
To download videos, first make sure the Amazon Prime Video app is already installed on your Android device.
If it's not, head over to the Google Play Store, search for Amazon Prime Video, and tap "Install."
Once installed, open the app and sign in with your Amazon account. You need to do this to access your subscription content.
Select and download
Downloading your favorite shows
Once the app is set up, search for a movie or TV show. Click "Download" on the detail page.
You have the option to download individual episodes or an entire season. Select your desired video quality, depending on available storage space and viewing preference.
Click "Start Download" to initiate the process, and monitor the progress under the "Downloads" section.
Access downloads
Watching offline
Once your downloads are complete, you can access them for offline viewing in the Offline or Downloads section of the Prime Video app.
Downloaded videos can only be viewed through the app and are subject to viewing restrictions, including a 30-day expiration and a 48-hour window once playback has been initiated.
Note: Uninstalling the app or signing out will delete all downloaded content.