Upon the completion of the merger, Getty Images's current CEO Craig Peters will lead the combined company.

The market has reacted positively to the news with Shutterstock's shares jumping 9.9% in premarket trading.

Meanwhile, Getty Images's shares have also jumped as much as 18.7%.

Shutterstock's shareholders are getting one of the following: $28.84 per stock in cash, 13.67 Getty shares for each Shutterstock stock they own, or a mix of cash and stock.