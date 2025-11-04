HP to make all PCs sold in India locally

Local innovation and AI-powered PCs driving the shift

If you use an HP laptop or desktop, chances are it'll soon be made right here—HP aims to manufacture all PCs sold in India locally within three to five years.

HP is already India's top PC brand and is expanding into smaller towns and MSMEs.

Plus, with AI-powered PCs now making up a quarter of their sales (up from just 5% six months ago), HP says local innovation could lead to brand-new device categories in the next five years.

This shift isn't just about manufacturing—it's about building tech for India, in India.