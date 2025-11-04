India to resume Chinese imports after 5-year pause
India is finally reopening the door to Chinese imports after a five-year pause that started with the 2020 border clashes.
The government now wants to speed up approvals for products like electronics, steel, shoes, household items of daily use, raw materials, and other goods from China and other countries.
BIS licenses will be given on a case-by-case basis
This move aims to ease shortages in gadgets, cars, and more—especially with festive shopping and booming sales.
BIS licenses will be given on a case-by-case basis, making it easier for companies to get what they need.
It also hints at a cautious warming of India-China trade ties after PM Modi's recent visit to China and the return of direct flights and business visas.
For anyone into tech or following global trends, this signals a shift in how India balances local industry with global supply needs.