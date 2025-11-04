India to resume Chinese imports after 5-year pause

BIS licenses will be given on a case-by-case basis

This move aims to ease shortages in gadgets, cars, and more—especially with festive shopping and booming sales.

BIS licenses will be given on a case-by-case basis, making it easier for companies to get what they need.

It also hints at a cautious warming of India-China trade ties after PM Modi's recent visit to China and the return of direct flights and business visas.

For anyone into tech or following global trends, this signals a shift in how India balances local industry with global supply needs.