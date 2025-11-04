US sanctions on Russian oil hit India's imports Business Nov 04, 2025

US sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil have led to a sharp drop in oil shipments to India, aiming to squeeze Russia's wartime income.

After the sanctions were announced in October and ahead of their effective date of November 21, daily exports fell from nearly 2 million barrels to just 1.19 million by late October—a big shift for one of India's main energy sources.