HPCL shares drop 2% post sharp fall in net profit
HPCL shares dropped 2.15% to ₹416.65 on Wednesday, surprising some since the company is included in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.
While revenue for FY24-25 inched up to ₹4.34 lakh crore, net profit fell sharply—down to ₹6,855 crore from March 2024's ₹14,207 crore.
Key upcoming events for shareholders
The board is set to meet on August 7 to review June quarter results and may talk about new debentures.
Plus, shareholders can look forward to a final dividend of ₹10.50 per share on August 14, following the June 21, 2024 bonus issue (1:2 ratio).
