Nippon Life's stock jumps 2% on strong quarterly results
Nippon Life India Asset Management's stock climbed 2% on Wednesday after the company posted strong results for the June 2025 quarter.
Both revenue and profit saw big jumps, catching investors' attention and riding the positive mood in midcap stocks.
Impressive quarterly growth
If you're following finance or thinking about investing, Nippon Life's growth is a sign of solid business momentum.
The company's revenue rose 20% year-on-year to ₹606.61 crore, while net profit increased by approximately 19.1% to ₹395.68 crore—showing it's not just growing but getting more efficient too.
Annual highlights and shareholder returns
For the full year ending March 2025, Nippon Life stayed debt-free and boosted its annual revenue by 36%.
Net profit hit ₹1,285.73 crore with a strong return on equity of over 30%.
Shareholders are getting rewarded too—a final dividend of ₹10 per share lands on July 4.