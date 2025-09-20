Next Article
HUDCO, NBCC join forces for 4 major construction projects
Business
HUDCO and NBCC just signed a deal to kick off four major construction projects in India.
The agreement, made this week in New Delhi, brings together their strengths to upgrade spaces in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi.
The plan covers a new commercial plot in Kaushambi (Ghaziabad), an institutional site in Panchkula, extra office blocks for HUDCO in Ahmedabad, and fresh residential flats at the Asian Games Village in Delhi.
NBCC will handle the builds with funding provided by HUDCO.
This partnership mixes HUDCO's financial muscle with NBCC's project skills—basically aiming to give urban infrastructure a boost where it counts.