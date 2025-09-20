Hyundai CEO learned of ICE raid at plant via news Business Sep 20, 2025

Hyundai's CEO Jose Munoz learned about a major ICE raid at their Georgia EV battery plant—targeting 475 workers, the majority of whom were South Korean—only after seeing it in the news.

The September 2025 raid, which happened while Munoz was in California, is now the largest single-site action by ICE.

He said he likely wasn't notified immediately because the EV battery plant is operated by South Korea's LG Energy Solution.