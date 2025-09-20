Next Article
Boeing rejects union's latest strike deal offer
Business
Boeing just said no to a new deal from 3,200 striking workers at its St. Louis-area factories.
The union had asked for a 20% pay bump over four years and a $10,000 signing bonus to wrap up the nearly seven-week strike.
These factories build the F-15EX fighter jet and MQ-25 drone, so the standoff has disrupted manufacturing.
Both sides seem pretty set in their positions for now
Boeing's regional leader Dan Gillian called the union's demands unrealistic, saying previous company offers were more in line with what's typical for Midwest jobs.
He added that Boeing wants an agreement that gets everyone back to work soon.
The union's asks are similar to past negotiations, like when Seattle-area machinists pushed for a big ratification bonus—so both sides seem pretty set in their positions for now.