Next Article
HUDCO shares jump after posting strong Q1, FY25 results
HUDCO shares got a boost, rising 2% to ₹220.85 after the company posted some solid numbers for the quarter ending June 2025.
Revenue ticked up to ₹2,937 crore from ₹2,845 crore last quarter, and net profit hit ₹630 crore.
Looking at the bigger picture, HUDCO's yearly revenue climbed to ₹10,311 crore in FY25—up from ₹7,784 crore last year—while net profit rose to ₹2,709 crore (EPS: 13.53 vs 10.57 in FY24).
Dividend, MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority
HUDCO also announced a final dividend of ₹1.05 per share (effective September 8), giving investors something extra to smile about.
Plus, they signed an MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority on September 8—another step showing they're serious about growing and staying financially strong.