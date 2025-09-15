HUDCO shares jump after posting strong Q1, FY25 results Business Sep 15, 2025

HUDCO shares got a boost, rising 2% to ₹220.85 after the company posted some solid numbers for the quarter ending June 2025.

Revenue ticked up to ₹2,937 crore from ₹2,845 crore last quarter, and net profit hit ₹630 crore.

Looking at the bigger picture, HUDCO's yearly revenue climbed to ₹10,311 crore in FY25—up from ₹7,784 crore last year—while net profit rose to ₹2,709 crore (EPS: 13.53 vs 10.57 in FY24).