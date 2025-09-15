GST cuts boost markets, add ₹6 lakh crore in value

India's stock market just saw a ₹6 lakh crore boost, thanks to PM Modi's new GST cuts announced last month and kicking in from September 22. Lower taxes on small cars and two-wheelers have made them more affordable, lighting up the auto and consumer durable sectors.

Small cars and 2-wheelers now face just 18% tax GST on small cars dropped from up to 31% to 18%.

Two-wheelers under 350cc now also face just 18% tax, down from 28%.

Even big SUVs got a break. These changes mean lower prices and are expected to drive up demand for vehicles.

Auto stocks soar Auto stocks soared—Nifty Auto jumped 11%, adding ₹5.13 lakh crore in value. Eicher Motors rose by 19%, Maruti Suzuki by 18%.

Consumer durables weren't left out: Bata India shot up 20%. GST on footwear priced below ₹2,500 will fall to 5%.