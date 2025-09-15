PFC shares gain 2% on impressive financials: What's the story

PFC isn't just growing; it's thriving. Net profit climbed to ₹30,514 crore this year (from ₹26,461 crore last year), and in the June 2025 quarter alone, profits reached nearly ₹9,000 crore.

Strong balance sheet and dividends boost investor confidence

PFC has kept its finances tight with a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25 and announced dividends totaling nearly ₹6 per share this year.

Plus, recent bonus shares have sweetened the deal for long-term holders.