PFC shares gain 2% on impressive financials: What's the story
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) shares jumped over 2% on Monday, trading at ₹403.80 after the company posted impressive financials.
PFC's revenue for the year ending March 2025 hit ₹1.06 lakh crore, up from last year's ₹91,097 crore—clearly catching investors' attention.
Profits soar for PFC
PFC isn't just growing; it's thriving.
Net profit climbed to ₹30,514 crore this year (from ₹26,461 crore last year), and in the June 2025 quarter alone, profits reached nearly ₹9,000 crore.
Strong balance sheet and dividends boost investor confidence
PFC has kept its finances tight with a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25 and announced dividends totaling nearly ₹6 per share this year.
Plus, recent bonus shares have sweetened the deal for long-term holders.