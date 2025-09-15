Why L&T is a top pick for Nifty 50

Strong earnings and dividends

L&T isn't just winning projects—it's growing fast.

For April-June 2025, revenue jumped to ₹63,679cr (up from last year), and net profit hit ₹4,326cr. For the full year ending March 2025, profit soared to nearly ₹17,687cr.

Shareholders are getting rewarded too: there's a final dividend of ₹34 per share coming their way from June 3.