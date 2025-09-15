Next Article
Why L&T is a top pick for Nifty 50
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a major contract for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, worth up to ₹5,000cr.
That news nudged its shares up 0.7% to ₹3,603.9 on the NSE—another reminder of L&T's big role in India's infrastructure scene and why it holds a spot in the Nifty 50.
Strong earnings and dividends
L&T isn't just winning projects—it's growing fast.
For April-June 2025, revenue jumped to ₹63,679cr (up from last year), and net profit hit ₹4,326cr. For the full year ending March 2025, profit soared to nearly ₹17,687cr.
Shareholders are getting rewarded too: there's a final dividend of ₹34 per share coming their way from June 3.