Vodafone Idea's stock jumps 2% on improved quarterly, annual results
Vodafone Idea's stock rose 2%, landing at ₹7.82 per share. The jump followed the company's fresh quarterly and annual results, which showed some improvement even though losses are still ongoing.
Their earnings per share (EPS) ticked up a bit, now at -₹0.63.
Revenue and net losses for the company
For the quarter ending June 2025, Vodafone Idea pulled in ₹11,022.5 crore in revenue—up from ₹10,508.30 crore last year.
Annual revenue also edged higher to ₹43,571.3 crore from last year's ₹42,651.7 crore.
Net losses dropped too: down to ₹27,385.2 crore this year from ₹31,232.9 crore last year.
So while the company isn't out of the woods yet, it's making progress toward getting its finances back on track.