Vodafone Idea's stock jumps 2% on improved quarterly, annual results

Revenue and net losses for the company

For the quarter ending June 2025, Vodafone Idea pulled in ₹11,022.5 crore in revenue—up from ₹10,508.30 crore last year.

Annual revenue also edged higher to ₹43,571.3 crore from last year's ₹42,651.7 crore.

Net losses dropped too: down to ₹27,385.2 crore this year from ₹31,232.9 crore last year.

So while the company isn't out of the woods yet, it's making progress toward getting its finances back on track.