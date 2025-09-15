Next Article
BSE's stock soars 2% on stellar financial growth
BSE Limited's stock climbed 2.16% to ₹2,248.80 on Monday, thanks to some seriously impressive financial growth.
Over the last four years (FY21-FY25), BSE's revenue shot up from ₹501 crore to over ₹3,200 crore, and net profit jumped from about ₹99 crore to a whopping ₹1,234 crore.
Stellar quarterly performance and special dividend boost stock
BSE isn't just raking in profits—it also reported strong numbers for the June 2025 quarter, with net profit more than doubling and revenue increasing by about 55% compared to last year.
To celebrate its 150th anniversary, BSE announced a special dividend of ₹5 per share (on top of an ₹18 regular dividend) and gave shareholders two bonus shares for every one they owned in May.
All this has helped maintain its standing in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.