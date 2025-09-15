BSE's stock soars 2% on stellar financial growth

Stellar quarterly performance and special dividend boost stock

BSE isn't just raking in profits—it also reported strong numbers for the June 2025 quarter, with net profit more than doubling and revenue increasing by about 55% compared to last year.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, BSE announced a special dividend of ₹5 per share (on top of an ₹18 regular dividend) and gave shareholders two bonus shares for every one they owned in May.

All this has helped maintain its standing in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.