Shares of Adani Power jump 2% on quarterly profit boost

Revenue up but profit down year-on-year for FY25

For Q1 FY26, revenue slipped slightly to ₹14,109 crore from ₹14,237 crore last quarter, but net profit jumped to ₹3,305 crore from ₹2,599 crore.

Looking at the full year (FY25), revenue grew to ₹56,203 crore—though annual profit actually fell to ₹12,750 crore from last year's much higher ₹20,829 crore.

So while sales are up overall, keeping profits high is proving a challenge.