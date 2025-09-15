Last day to file ITR for FY25; avoid penalties
Heads up! The last day to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2024-25 is Monday, September 15, 2025.
The deadline was already pushed from July, but the Income Tax Department says there won't be another extension—even if you've faced glitches on the portal.
What happens if you miss the deadline
If you don't file by September 15, you'll face a penalty—₹5,000 if your income's over ₹5 lakh, or ₹1,000 otherwise.
Plus, interest starts adding up at 1% per month until you finally file.
You can still file belated returns
You can still submit a belated or revised return until December 31, but refunds might get delayed.
Updated returns are allowed till March 2030.
Ignore rumors about more extensions
Ignore rumors about more extensions—just head to the official portal.
Pick the right form, pay any taxes due, submit your return online, and finish e-verification so you're in the clear.