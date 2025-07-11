Next Article
HUL shares soar after CEO transition news
Hindustan Unilever's stock shot up 4.68% after the company announced Priya Nair will step in as CEO and Managing Director from August 2025.
She'll be taking over from Rohit Jawa, who will step down after leading some big changes at HUL.
Nair's extensive experience and investor sentiment
Priya Nair is a Unilever veteran with almost 30 years at the company, currently handling a massive €13 billion portfolio across 20 markets.
Analysts are upbeat about her leadership, saying she really gets the Indian market.
The news sparked major investor interest too—almost 39 lakh shares changed hands by midday, showing people are watching this transition closely.