HUL's market cap crosses ₹6 lakh crore mark

HUL's beta shows it's a stable stock

Even with a small dip of 1.34% this week, HUL has stayed steady—its six-month beta is just 0.43, meaning it doesn't swing wildly like some stocks do.

Over the past month, it still managed to eke out a positive return of 0.73%.

On Thursday alone, nearly one million shares changed hands as the price ticked up another 0.67%.

For anyone watching reliable stocks that can weather ups and downs, HUL keeps showing why it's worth keeping an eye on.