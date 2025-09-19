HUL's market cap crosses ₹6 lakh crore mark
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is holding strong in the stock market, last traded at ₹2,586.80 as of Friday morning with a massive market cap of over ₹6 lakh crore.
The company's financials look solid—its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 56.3 and earnings per share are ₹45.94.
If you'd invested three months ago, you'd be up by 12.6%, which is pretty impressive for such a big company.
HUL's beta shows it's a stable stock
Even with a small dip of 1.34% this week, HUL has stayed steady—its six-month beta is just 0.43, meaning it doesn't swing wildly like some stocks do.
Over the past month, it still managed to eke out a positive return of 0.73%.
On Thursday alone, nearly one million shares changed hands as the price ticked up another 0.67%.
For anyone watching reliable stocks that can weather ups and downs, HUL keeps showing why it's worth keeping an eye on.